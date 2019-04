Azerenergy OJSC produced 6.151 billion kWh of energy in January-March 2019, up 2.5% or 153 million kWh from 5.998 billion kWh in the first quarter of 2018, Report informs citing the company.

According to the company, energy export amounted to 161 million kWh in the reporting period, up 30 million kWh or 23% from 131 million kWh in the same period of the last year.