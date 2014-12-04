 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan increases electricity production by 11% in November

    During the first 11 months of this year, electricity production increased by 6%

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ In November of this year more than 2 bln KW / h of electricity produced in the energy system of Azerbaijan, which is 11.1% more compared to the same period last year,  Report was told in "Azerenergy" JSC.

    According to the information, within 11 months of the current year, the country produced more than 20.5 bln KW / h of electricity, which is  6.2% more compared to the same period last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi