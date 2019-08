Azerbaijan produced 2.13 billion kWh of electricity in July 2019, up 50 million kWh or 2.4% from previous year, spokesperson for Azerenergy OJSC Teymur Abdullayev told Report.

According to him, electricity export to the neighboring countries, especially Georgia, has also increased. So, the electricity export to the neighboring countries made up 101.8 million kWh in the reporting period, while it was 10.4 million kWh last year.