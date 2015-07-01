Azerbaijan increased volume of crude oil exports in June

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ For June 2015, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported from the port of Supsa 339.02 thousand tons of crude oil, which is 96,981 tons or 40.1% more in comparison with the same period of last year.

Report was told in the press service of SOCAR, this year from Ceyhan port exported 1 925.7 thousand tons of crude oil, which is more by 2.9% in comparison with last year.

In June, the port doesn't sell the crude oil.

In general, in January-June from the port of Novorossiysk exported 678.05 thousand tons, or 33.4% more, from the port of Supsa 1 524.9 thousand tons, or 5% more oil in comparison with the same period of last year. The volume of crude oil exported from the port of Ceyhan decreased by 10.8% in comparison with with January-June of last year and amounted to 9 203.95 thousand tons.

Indicators of SOCAR's exported crude oil reflect the volume of oil, as a state-owned, as well company's oil.