Azerbaijan increased oil export from Ceyhan port by 9%

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ 2 783.2 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil were exported to the world markets during September 2015 from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey). Report informs referring to the press service of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), it is by 9% more than in August last year.

According to the report, 1 928.1 thousand tons of oil exported to the world market in September ( by 6% more than last year), accounted for the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ).

In general, in January-August 2015, 21.682 mln tons or 2% less oil compared to the same period last year were exported from Ceyhan port.

In general, since the commissioning of the BTC pipeline (2006) of 1 October 2015, 283,621mln tons of Azerbaijani oil were exported from Ceyhan port.

Azerbaijani oil is delivered to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and thence across the Mediterranean to European markets.The BTC pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku.The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 mln barrels of oil.The pipeline was put into operation in 2006.