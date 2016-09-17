Azerbaijan increased oil and gas production

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August, 2016, oil production in Azerbaijan increased by 1.2% on annual basis, gas production by 5.6%.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the first 8 months of 2016, the country produced 28 159.9 thousand tons of crude oil (including gas condensate). During the reporting period, volume of commercial oil production amounted to 28 124.5 thousand tons (1.1% growth).

In January-August 2016, was produced 19 764.4 million cubic meters of natural gas, 12 380.6 million cubic meters accounted for commodity. Volume of commercial gas production decreased by 0.8% compared with same period last year.

As of September 1, crude oil inventories totaled 289.4 thousand tons, natural gas - 1 097,1 mln. cubic meters.