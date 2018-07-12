Azerbaijan increased export of oil products by 44%

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June of this year, Azerbaijan exported 548 024 tons of oil products, according to customs declarations.

Report informs referring to the statistics of State Customs Committee, the cost of oil products exported in the first half of this year amounted to $ 282,794 million.

The volume of oil products exported in the first half of this year was 44% higher than the same period last year and the value was 1.9 times higher.

During the reporting period, the share of oil products in total exports of Azerbaijan was 3.26%.