    Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 6% in June

    During the first half of this year, electricity production up by 3%

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ In June of this year, about 1.7 billion. KW/h of electricity was produced in the power system of the country.

    As Report was told in the "Azerenergy" OJSC, this index overs the same period of last year to 0.1 billion. KW/h, or 6.3%.

    During the first half of this year, in the whole country produced more than 11.5 billion. KW/h of electricity, which is 0.3 billion. KW/h, or 2.7% more than in January-June of last year.

    In addition, during the month energy exchange with neighboring countries was continued.

