Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 5% in March

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ In March of this year in the country's energy system generated about 2.1 billion KW/h of electricity. Report was told in the press service of "Azerenergy" OJSC, this number is more by 5% than the same period of the previous year.

According to the information, along with this, during the month also energy exchange continued with neighboring countries.

According to report, during the first quarter of 2015 was generated over $ 6.3 billion. KW/h of electricity, which is 1.6% more than the same period of previous year.