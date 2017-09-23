Azerbaijan soars electricity export by four times

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported electricity of $ 36,232 million in January-August, 2017.

Report informs referring to State Customs Committee (SCC), this is $ 27,35 million or 4.1 times more than the same period in 2016.

During reporting period, there was a positive dynamic in export of electric energy.

Azerbaijan exported 812.338 million kilowatt hours of electricity to foreign countries. It’s more by 620 020,21 thsd kilowatt/hours or 4,2 times as compared with the first eight months of 2016.

Electricity exported in January-August makes nearly 0,5% of total export in Azerbaijan.