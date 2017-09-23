 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan soars electricity export by four times

    Electricity export makes nearly 0,5% of total export

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported electricity of $ 36,232 million in January-August, 2017.

    Report informs referring to State Customs Committee (SCC), this is $ 27,35 million or 4.1 times more than the same period in 2016.

    During reporting period, there was a positive dynamic in export of electric energy.

    Azerbaijan exported 812.338 million kilowatt hours of electricity to foreign countries. It’s more by 620 020,21 thsd kilowatt/hours or 4,2 times as compared with the first eight months of 2016. 

    Electricity exported in January-August makes nearly 0,5% of total export in Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi