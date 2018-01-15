Azerbaijan increased electricity export 80% last year

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has exported electricity worth $ 50,969 mln last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC).

According to information, it is 1.8-fold (79,82%) or by $ 22,625 mln. more compared with 2016.

A positive trend was observed in the volume of electricity export last year. Thus, 1 160 196 kilowatt/hour of electricity sold to foreign countries and it is 79,39% (1,8 times) or 513,438 mln kW/h more compared to 2016.

Notably, electricity export in 2017 has made 0,37% of total exports of Azerbaijan.