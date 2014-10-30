 Top
    Azerbaijan has provided about 26% of Georgian oil imports

    Azerbaijan is the second major importer of oil products to Georgia

    Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2014 Azerbaijan provided 25.7% of Georgian oil imports.

    Report informs referring to the Georgian media, according to the Union of petroleum products importers of Georgia, the import of petroleum products into the country since the beginning of 2014 amounted to 648.6 thousand tons, up 9% (51.9 thousand tons) compared with the same period of 2013. Total volume of imports of gasoline amounted to 274.6 thousand tons and diesel fuel - 374 thousand tons.

    The largest volume of imports of gasoline and diesel fuel in 2014, accounted for Romania - 221.2 thousand tons (34.1% of oil imports). Followed by Azerbaijan - 167 thousand tons (25.7%), Bulgaria - 100.1 thousand tons (15.4%), Greece - 81.3 thousand tons (12.5%), Russia - 42.2 thousand tons (6.5%), Turkmenistan - 29.6 thousand tons (4.6%).

