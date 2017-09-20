Azerbaijan has 2.2 bln cum of active gas in underground warehouses

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ "At present, amount of active gas in the warehouses is 2.2 bln cubic meters, with residual gas kept from the last season”.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has stated in an article published by Azərbaycan newspaper.

The growth of gas production in the country was an important basis for a serious turnover in natural gas supply to population and industry, and the indicators for capital repair of the supply network are increasing year by year. During 8 months of this year, natural gas was supplied to 40 settlements and 57376 subscribers belonging to the population category were supplied with natural gas. As of September 1, total number of subscribers across the country exceeded 2 mln 62 thousand. 958.3 kilometers of new gas pipelines have been installed this year and 143.3 kilometers of pipelines have been overhauled. Last year, 7805.4 km of new gas pipelines were installed, 279.4 km of pipelines were repaired, 209 natural gas stations were supplied with natural gas”, R. Abdullayev added.

He said that the work on improvement of the gas transportation and transport infrastructure in the country is being successfully continued: "Underground gas storage facilities play a major role in the country's uninterrupted supply withf natural gas and expanding export opportunities. SOCAR successfully fulfills task given by the President of Azerbaijan, including increasing active capacity of underground gas storage facilities and also new gas wells are being put into operation, repair and restoration works are being carried out in the wells. As of September 1, 1.4 bln cubic meters of blue fuel pumped into warehouses. At present, amount of active gas in the warehouses is 2.2 billion cubic meters, including residual gas kept from the last season.