​Azerbaijan gets rise in diesel production

Azerbaijan produced oil products worth AZN 735.1 million in January-March 2019, up 1.4% from previous year.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee that gasoline production decreased by 1.6% to 302,800 tonnes (finished product – 79,900 tonnes), diesel production soared 5.9% to 515,600 tonnes, kerosene production surged 9.8% to 154,200 tonnes, production of gasoline for petrochemical industry surged 36.8% to 79,900 tonnes

Furnace oil production declined by 8.6% to 18,000 tonnes, lubricating oil – by 5.8% to 4,900 tonnes, petroleum bitumen – by 33% to 39,400 tonnes, petroleum coke – by 3.8% to 61,200 tonnes.