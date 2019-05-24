Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia mull opportunities to unite power grids

Azerbaijani, Georgian and Russian energy operators have met in Tbilisi.

Report informs that the meeting was attended by representatives of Azerenergy OJSC, Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE) and System Operator of the United Power System of Russia.

They discussed opportunities to unite the power grids of their countries.

It was noted that united power grids will increase sustainability of the power grids of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Russia, quality of energy, export and import capacity and reliability of transmission lines.