Azerbaijan forecasted to increase gas production by 22% next year

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is forecasted to produce 36,909,200,000 cubic meters of gas in 2019, up 22% from this year’s forecast, Report informs citing the state budget package.

Of this, marketable gas will make 24,732,000,000 cubic meters, up 13% from this year.

Azerbaijan is expected to produce 30,205,000,000 cubic meters of gas (21,920,000,000 cubic meters) this year. In 2017 the gas production was 28,362,600,000 cubic meters, while marketable gas production made 18,959,400,000 cubic meters.