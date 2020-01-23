 Top

Azerbaijan exports 78 bcm of Shah Deniz gas

Until January 1, 2020, Azerbaijan exported 77.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Shah Deniz gas since it was launched, Report says, citing the Energy Ministry.

In 2019, 11,715,800,000 cubic meters of gas in total was exported from Azerbaijan, up 2,131,100,000 cubic meters or 22.2% from 2018.

In the reporting period, 2,406,100,000 cubic meters of gas was exported from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

Of this, 1,176,400,000 cubic meters were transported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline (Shah Deniz gas), up 73.3 million cubic meters or 6.6% from 2018.

In the reporting period, 1,229,700,000 cubic meters were transported by SOCAR via the Gazimammad-Gazakh pipeline, up 124.7 million cubic meters, or 11.3% from a year earlier.

In 2019, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline transported 9,141,400,000 cubic meters of Shah Deniz gas to Turkey, up 1,934,100,000 cubic meters or 27.3% from 2018. TANAP transported 2,783,700,000 cubic meters of gas during the reporting period. 

