Azerbaijan exports $ 268 mln oil products in January-October

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 686.007 tons of oil products, according to customs declarations.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), total cost of oil products in this volume made $ 268.228 mln.

During the reporting period, share of oil products in total exports of Azerbaijan was 2.96%.

In January-October, volume of oil products exported is less by 45% than the corresponding period of the previous year and the cost less by 14%.