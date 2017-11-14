 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan exports $ 268 mln oil products in January-October

    © Report

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October of 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 686.007 tons of oil products, according to customs declarations.

    Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), total cost of oil products in this volume made $ 268.228 mln.

    During the reporting period, share of oil products in total exports of Azerbaijan was 2.96%.

    In January-October, volume of oil products exported is less by 45% than the corresponding period of the previous year and the cost less by 14%. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi