Azerbaijan exports 2.2 bln cum gas to Georgia

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ 2 194,6 mln cum of Azerbaijani gas transported to Georgia last year.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Ministry of Energy on the Activity in Fuel and Energy Complex.

During reporting period, volume of gas transported to Georgia increased by 12% than in 2016.

814,9 mln cum of gas to Georgia in 2017 was delivered through Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline ("Shah Deniz" gas). Gas volume transported to Georgia via this pipeline is more by 2.8% than in 2016.

During reporting period, 379,7 mln cum of gas was transported by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) via Gazimammad-Gazakh gas pipeline, which is more by 18% in annual comparison.