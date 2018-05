Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan exported 1,628,006.69 tons of oil products in January-September of this year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these volumes of oil products amounted to 576,623.16 thousand USD, which is less by 44% than in the same period of last year.

For the first 9 months of this year, 11% more oil was exported in comparison with the same period of last year.