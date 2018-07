Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ 6,755 billion cubic meters of gas exported on the basis of customs declarations in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee cost of natural gas in this volume amounted to 970,675 mln USD.

Last year, the volume of gas exports were less by 20% and value by 35.5% compared to 2015.

Natural gas sales in the reporting year made 10.62% of Azerbaijan's export.