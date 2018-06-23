Azerbaijan exported electricity worth $ 53 mln in first five months of this year

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May of this year, Azerbaijan has exported electricity worth $ 53,329 mln.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC). this is $ 36.523 million or 3.2 times more compared with the same period last year.

During the reporting period positive dynamics was also observed in the volume of exported electricity. Thus, 1 129,802 mln. kWh / h of electricity was sold to foreign countries. This is 736,388 kWh / h or 2,9 times more compared with 5 months of 2017 year.

Electricity exports in January-May made 0.4% of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Notably, Azerenergy JSC is the main exporter of electricity in Azerbaijan.