Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth 9 bln USD in 2015

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to customs declarations, in 2015 Azerbaijan exported 21,960 mln tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these volumes of crude oil amounted to 8.866 bln USD, which is less by 52% than in 2014.

In 2015 the share of crude oil exports in total exports made 77.6%.

During the reporting period, according to the working hours, 32.520 mln tons of crude oil were exported through pipelines and by rail.Last year, according to the working hours, the share of the had total volume of 26.678 mln tons of oil Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan exported.

In 2015 Baku-Supsa pipeline exported 4.223 mln tons of crude oil and 1.186 mln tons of crude oil via the northern route (Baku-Novorossiysk).At the same time, exports of crude oil by rail amounted to 432,508 tons.