Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth $ 6.8 bln USD

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ According to customs declarations, in January-September of this year, Azerbaijan exported 16 million 116 thousand 881.28 tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of these volume of crude oil amounted to 6 billion 814 million 606.27 thousand USD, which is less by 54% than in the same period of last year.

During the first 9 months of this year, according to information, through pipelines and by rail exported 24 million 943 thousand 952.92 tons of crude oil. The volume of exported crude oil less by 2% than in the same period of last year.

The share of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan had 20 million 334 thousand 832.70 tons of the total volume of exported oil according to working hours.

From Baku-Supsa pipeline exported 3 million 174 thousand 573.20 tons of crude oil, but via the northern route (Baku-Novorossiysk) 1 million 017 thousand 004.00 tons of crude.

During the first 9 months of the year by rail exported 417 thousand 543.02 tons of oil.