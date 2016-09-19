Azerbaijan exported crude oil worth 4.2 billion in 2016

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ In January-August 2016, Azerbaijan has exported 14 180 033.50 tons of crude oil.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the cost of crude oil volumes made 4165 218.51 thousand USD.

For 8 months of this year, export of crude oil is less by 4.9% than the same period last year, the volume has reduced by 34.87%.

Exports of crude oil amounted to 71.93% of total exports in January-July.

Notably, during the reporting period, total volume of Azerbaijan's export amounted to 5 790 280.97 thousand USD.