Azerbaijan exported 519.14 mln cubic meters of gas to Turkey

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ 519.14 mln cubic meters of gas transported from Azerbaijan to Turkey in June 2016.

Report informs Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Office (EMRA) reports this figure is 7.7% less than in the same month last year.

During the reporting month the share of Azerbaijan in Turkey's total gas imports amounted to 16.36%.

Turkey imported a total of 3,173 bln cubic meters of gas in June and it is 0.88% less compared to the same month last year.

2,742 billion cubic meters (2.56% less than in June last year) of gas imported through pipelines, 430.78 mln cubic meters (11.3% more) was liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Apart from Azerbaijan Turkey imported 1,743 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia, 479.88 mln cubic meters of gas from Iran.

In June Turkey bought 236.44 mln cubic meters of gas from Algeria 194.34 mln cubic meters of gas from Nigeria.