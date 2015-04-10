Azerbaijan expands participation in Asia's oil market

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, Azerbaijan exported 35 million tons of oil as a whole, of which 24.5 million tons accounted for the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR). Report informs, it is stated by the Head of Department of Marketing and Economic Operations in SOCAR Adil Abishov at an international conference in Baku.

According to A. Abishov, it is 70% of the total volume of exported oil: "Last year, 82% of oil exported via BTC, 12% - the Baku-Supsa pipeline, 3% - the Baku-Novorossiysk, the remaining 3% - by railway".

A. Abyshov noted that today SOCAR has ties with 30 countries, which are implemented by SOCAR Trading: "In the European market the main importers of oil are Italy, Germany and France. In the past year SOCAR exported 20% of its oil to the Asian market. In recent years, SOCAR expanded sales market in Central Asia and Afghanistan.12% of its oil exporting to Georgia.

Head of department added that representation of SOCAR Trading operate in the UAE, Singapore and Switzerland.