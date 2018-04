Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September, Azerbaijan has exported 15,382 mln tons of crude oil.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), cost of crude oil in this volume made $ 5,883 bln.

Volume of crude oil exported during 9 months in 2017 decreased by 36%, while the cost shrunk by 20%.

During reporting period, crude oil accounted for 72.24% of total exports in Azerbaijan.