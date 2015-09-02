Azerbaijan earns 5.2 bln USD from ACG and Shah Deniz projects this year

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAR) announced revenues from block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and gas condensate field "Shah Deniz" for this year.

Report was told in Fund, in January-August, SOFAZ received 4 941 million USD from ACG block of fields and 247 million USD from "Shahdeniz" deposit.

According to the information total revenues from ACG from 2001 made 115.092 billion USD and from "Shah Deniz" field from 2007 - 2.367 billion USD.