Baku. December,2. REPORT.AZ/ During January-November, 2014 the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) exported 932,155 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline (Black Sea, Russia), Report informs citing the information given by SOCAR.

As in November of this export of oil via nothern rote reduced by 0,02% and amounted to 84,803 thousand tons in comparison with previous year.

In November of 2014, average price for "Urals" (MED) crude oil (price of Russian oil exported via Novorossiysk port of Black Sea) made 78,92 USD per barrel. And this is less than in November of previous year by 26,7%.

Average price of BTC FOB Ceyhan crude oil amounted to 79,70 USD per barrel in November.