In the first quarter of 2019, marketable gas reserves in Azerbaijan stood at 8.3 billion cubic meters, Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 72.4% was formed from production (6.01 billion cubic meters), 27.6% from existing reserves (2.29 billion cubic meters).

43.7% or 3.627 billion of the reserves were consumed inside the country, 41.5% or 3.444 billion cubic meters were exported.