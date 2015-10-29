Azerbaijan can take part in gasification of Montenegro

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) can take part in project of gasification, not only in Albania, but also in Montenegro.

Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters today.

Mr,Abdullayev noted that the project of gasification of both countries could be expanded and implemented jointly.

"It would bring more revenue. We consider these questions. After commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas supplies to Albania will start. Then distribution of gas will begin", said SOCAR President.