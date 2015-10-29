 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan can take part in gasification of Montenegro

    SOCAR can implement a single project for gasification of Albania and Montenegro

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) can take part in project of gasification, not only in Albania, but also in Montenegro. 

    Report informs, President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters today. 

    Mr,Abdullayev noted that the project of gasification of both countries could be expanded and implemented jointly.

    "It would bring more revenue. We consider these questions. After commissioning of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas supplies to Albania will start. Then distribution of gas will begin", said SOCAR President.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi