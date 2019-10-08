Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss development of energy sector in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani Energy Minister discussed development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations with Kazakh Ambassador to Baku.

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov discussed with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov the development of Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations in the field of energy and infrastructure, Report informs citing the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Notably, the meeting took place ahead of the meeting of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation (IPC), which will be held on October 9. Shahbazov is co-chair of the bilateral IPC from the Azerbaijani side.

"During the conversation, the parties emphasized the need for the high-quality implementation of the agreements at the highest level, discussed the state and prospects of investment and trade and economic ties, and the expansion of cooperation in new areas of mutual interest. They also considered projects in the field of oil and gas, railway transport and transit, logistics, grain and wheat supplies, tourism and a number of other areas," the Foreign Ministry said.