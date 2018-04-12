Azerbaijan and Iran ink agreement on electricity sale

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Delegation led by the Deputy Energy Minister Natig Abbasov paid a visit to Iran.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Energy.

According to the report, during the meeting at the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the sides discussed issues of supply of electric energy, regulation of joint activity of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia and transit of electricity to the third country.

Azerenergy OJSC and Iran Power Generation - Transmission & Distribution Management Co. (TAVANIR ) signed a contract for the purchase and sale of electric energy.

The document was signed by the President of "Azərenerji" OJSC Etibar Pirverdiyev and Chairman of the Board of TAVANIR A. Kordi.

According to the deal, the process of importing 180 MW of electricity from "Azərenerji" OJSC for Mughan and Astara regions will be started in isolated (island regime) since June.