    Azerbaijan and Iran are increasing energy cooperation

    Construction of power line Parsabad-Imishly will be completed in the next six months

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the next six months Parsabad-Imishly LEP will be completed, that will increase the capacity of energy exchange between Azerbaijan and Iran up to 600 megawatts.

    Report informs, referring to IRNA, it was stated at the meeting of the Minister of Economic Development of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev with Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian in Tehran.

    At the meeting it was noted that this project will improve the stability of the interconnection between the two countries.

    The parties also plan to build a power plant in the border area with capacity of 1000 megawatts.

    It was agreed to look into the issue at the expert level and to prepare specific proposals.

    The parties also discussed the possibility of using alternative energy sources and the prospects for cooperation in this area.

