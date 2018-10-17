Azerbaijan and Estonia are interested in deepening energy cooperation

© Report

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Estonia plan to develop a joint program in the field of energy, Charge d'affaires of Estonia to Azerbaijan Maija Tasa told Report.

"For the time being, the parties are discussing the format of cooperation. Mutual exchange of delegations is expected soon to discuss all the details, " she noted.

Tasa stressed that Azerbaijan and Estonia are also increasing their cooperation in the field of security, education and information and communication technologies.