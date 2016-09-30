Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss development of energy cooperation

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation, headed by Bulgarian Deputy Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov has visited Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Report informs citing the Ministry, development directions of energy cooperation between the two countries were discussed in the meeting, held with the participation of Azerbaijani Deputies Minister of Energy Gulmammad Javadov and Natig Abbasov.

It was stated that energy factor is of top priority in the Azerbaijani and Bulgarian cooperation, which is based on friendly relations. Construction of IGB (Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria) for Bulgaria's joining to the Southern Gas Corridor as well as cooperation of SOCAR with Bulgartransgaz and Bulgargaz companies were assessed as important steps.

Showing Azerbaijan as a reliable strategic partner of Bulgaria, Zh.Stankov said that Bulgaria is interested in transportation of Azerbaijani natural gas to Bulgaria soon.

The guests were provided with the latest information on implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which is of great importance for diversification of gas supply to Europe. The sides exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.