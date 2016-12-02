Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss prospects of cooperation in sphere of oil supply

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting between representatives of SOCAR's Marketing and Economic Operations, "Belarusian Oil Company" CJSC and "Belneftekhim" concern.

Report informs, during the meeting the possibility of developing bilateral relations was discussed. The sides expressed interest in development of mutually profitable relations and agreed to hold joint consultations to identify profitable areas for cooperation. At the meeting the sides discussed possibilities of cooperation in sphere of supply of petroleum and chemical products. In particular, the Belarusian side expressed its readiness to purchase Azerbaijani oil. At the same time, Belarusian side offered SOCAR to supply oil for the tolling processing at Belarusian oil refineries under the condition, if necessary, establishing a joint venture (JV) for these purposes.

Besides, the Belarusian side expressed its readiness to consider the possibility of selling petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil (VGO), and others.), as well as petrochemical products to the address of SOCAR, including jointly by using potential of two sides.

The sides expressed interest in mutual trade of petrochemical products: in the supply of propylene, polyethylene, rubber to Belarus and sales for SOCAR carbamide, methanol and compound fertilizer, nitrile acrylic acid and others.

The Belarusian side proposed to consider the possibility of providing services of RUE "Belorusneft" for SOCAR, as well as the supply of geophysical and drilling equipment, produced by "Seismotekhnika" JSC.

According to the results of the meeting in Baku, head of SOCAR Marketing and Economic Operations Department Ahmadzade Adnan, Director General of the Belarusian Oil Company Alexander Demidov, head of the Directorate of Foreign Economic Relations at "Belneftekhim" concern Sergei Ostapets signed the protocol.