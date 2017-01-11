 Top
    Close photo mode

    Average price of Azerbaijani oil was 45.85 USD/per barrel in 2016

    Minimum price of Azeri Light crude was 28.80 USD and maximum was 57.14 USD in 2016

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The average price of "Azeri LT CIF" exported from Azerbaijan to the world market amounted to 45.85 USD/per barrel. Report informs, this is less by 8,89 USD/barrel or 16,24% in comparison with the same period in 2015.

    According to the information, lowest price of " Azeri Light " was recorded on January 20 at 28.80 USD/barrel.

    The highest price was recorded on December 20 at 57.14 USD/barrel.

    Notably, minimum price of Azeri LT CIF was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi