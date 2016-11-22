SOCAR's filling station launches auto diagnostic kiosk

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ As part of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC cooperation with CarDoctor, CarDoctor-Selfservice's first self-service diagnostic kiosk was launched at SOCAR filling station in Baku.

Report informs citing SOCAR Petroleum, the first kiosk was presented at the flling station No.2 of SOCAR Petroleum CJSC, located on Baku-Airport highway.

According to the pilot project, diagnostic kiosk will be installed in all SOCAR filling stations in the future.

The auto diagnostic device is designed for cars and trucks over 400 models. The kiosk, currently, receives cash, however, payment through contactless bank cards and mobile phones will be possible in the future. Also, the kiosks will be equipped with the vehicle's technical passport scanner.

"The kiosk will allow to present information on technical malfunctions to the drivers just on the spot and drive in a convenient way. Thus, information on technical failures are immediately detected, removed and published for the owners. So, the diagnostic terminal allows owners to freely conduct initial examination of their vehicles," the information declares.

Service fee for the diagnostics is 10 AZN. However, drivers who want to test the service before the end of this year, are offered 50% discount.

Taking into account first introduction of the innovation in Azerbaijan, the terminal arouse interest of businessmen from Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, UAE and Germany.