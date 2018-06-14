 Top
    Authorized capital of SOCAR Polymer Investments increased by $ 83 million

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Authorized capital of SOCAR Polymer Investments has been decreased in the amount of 83 million AZN ($ 49 million).

    Report informs, it is stated in the audited financial statement of the company for 2017.

    It was noted that after the reporting period, other shareholders of SOCAR Polymer Investments LLC - Vitol Black Sea VLL and Ecoland LLC increased their authorized capital.

    Vitol Black Sea has invested 61 million AZN ($ 36 million) in the charter capital of SOCAR Polymer Investments, while Ecoland LLC 22 million AZN ($ 13 million).

