Associated gas to SOCAR increased by 35%

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the first nine months of 2015, ACG continued to deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the three quarters was on average 640,000 barrels per day (b/d) (175million barrels or 24million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (54,000 b/d), Central Azeri (156,000 b/d), West Azeri (110,000 b/d), East Azeri (72,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (141,000 b/d) and West Chirag (107,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the third quarter, 88 oil wells were producing, while 42 wells were used for gas or water injection, Report informs referring to BP- Azerbaijan.

For 9 months of this year, the volume of associated gas to SOCAR is more bty 35% than in the same period of last year.

During the three quarters of 2015, ACG completed 13 oil producer wells and one water injection well.

During the first nine months, ACG delivered an average of 9.8 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.7 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.