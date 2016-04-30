Ashaghi Goynuk village of Sheki region supplied with gas- PHOTO

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ashaghi Goynuk village of Sheki region has been supplied with gas.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) attended the event held on this occasion.

It was stated that in order to supply the village of 651 subscribers, carrier and local gas lines have been constructed using 947 m different diameters polyethylene and 57170 m metal pipes under one-stage system as well as 651 meters and individual regulators installed.

Addressing the event SOCAR President R.Abdullayev spoke about the measures, carried out for reconstruction of gas supply system over the country, works conducted for providing villages and settlements with gas in recent years.

The company president stated that supplying gas to settlements serves further improvement of welfare of the people. SOCAR President stressed that works in the field of supplying the republic with gas will be continued.