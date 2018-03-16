Artur Rasi-zade: 1.9 mln new jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past 14 years, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown 3.2-fold, industrial production 2.6-fold, per capita income 7.2-fold, wages 6.8-fold. During this period, over 1.900 mln new jobs have been created. The poverty rate fell from 44.7% to 5.4%. The strategic currency reserves of the country increased by 26.6 times to $ 42 billion by late 2017. dollars.

Report informs, Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade informed said during presentation of the government's report at Milli Majlis.

He also said that the leading role of the oil-gas industry in Azerbaijan will contribute to growth of the country's reputation and the development of other spheres.

"As a result of solving a social problem of providing the population with natural gas, the gazification has raised from 51% to 93%," said the head of Azerbaijani Government.