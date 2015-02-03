Apply of documents to participate in SOCAR's internal scholarship program starts

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Apply of documents to participate in SOCAR's (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) internal scholarship program starts. Report was told by the press service of SOCAR, competition for the 2014-2015 academic year conducted among students receiving full-time and part-time education in relevant fields of study at the Bachelor's and Master's of higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, except Baku Higher Oil School.

Evaluation of students who wish to participate in the program will only be accepted on the basis of the official transcript. The gradebook will not be accepted.

Registration period expires on February 23.