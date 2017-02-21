Apply of documents for SOCAR's internal scholarship program starts

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Apply of documents to participate in SOCAR's (the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) internal scholarship program has started.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, deadline for registration is March 7.

Competition for the 2016-2017 academic year will be held among students receiving full-time and part-time education in relevant fields of study at the Bachelor's and Master's of higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, except Baku Higher Oil School.