Apply of documents for SOCAR internal scholarship program starts

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Apply of documents to participate in SOCAR's (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) internal scholarship program has started.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, deadline for registration is March 5 at 17:00 Baku time.

Competition for the 2017-2018 academic year will be held among students receiving full-time and part-time education in relevant fields of study at the Bachelor's and Master's of higher educational institutions of Azerbaijan, except Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Notably, only official transcripts will be accepted..