Another well put into operation in "Guneshli" field

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The well No.121 renovated and commissioned on 3rd deepwater platform of "Gunashli" field.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

According to information, well operates in gas lift method, its daily production with interval of 2798-2739 m equals to 40 tons and 3500 cubic meters of gas.

The maintenance works carried out by "28 May" Oil and Gas Production Department (OGPD) of "Azneft" Production Union of the SOCAR.