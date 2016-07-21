Angolan company keen to cooperate with SOCAR

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev received the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company Sonangol Hidrocarbonetos İnternacional Frederico Ferraz Domingos and Deputy Director of the company Filumenu Santos Oliveira.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, during the meeting R.Abdullayev informed delegation about the history of the development, status, main activities, projects of SOCAR.

Frederico Ferraz Domingos expressed gratitude for warm reception, noting that in his time he received his education at the Azerbaijan Institute of Petrochemicals (now - Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry). The guest also expressed great satisfaction with the fact that he again visited Baku, stressing that the city for 20 years has changed beyond recognition and turned into a real European city. He gave detailed information about the company he represents, made a presentation about the projects on exploration, development and production both in Angola and abroad. Representatives of the delegation expressed interest in cooperation with SOCAR.

R.Abdullayev stressed that Azerbaijan has created opportunities and appropriate investment environment for international companies. Touching upon the prospects of cooperation with the Angolan company, President of SOCAR said that it will make a great contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The meeting also gave the opportunity to exchange views on other issues of mutual interest.