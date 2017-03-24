Anar Mammadov: " We will meet Turkey's demand for petrochemical products by 3.5%"

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ At present, "Petkim Holding" is the biggest exporter in Aegean region.

Report informs, Director General of the holding Anar Mammadov said during "Uludag Economy Summit " event in Turkey.

He also noted that, after the completion of construction works at "Star" oil refinery Turkey's demand for petrochemical products will be met by 3.5%".

In addition, A. Mammadov said that, Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project is underway: “70% of the work on the project has been completed and the first gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020. Turkey, however, will receive first gas from this pipeline in 2018. There are no delays. The cost of the project that is 1 850 km in length is 8.5 bln USD. A large part of Turkey's gas demands will be met".